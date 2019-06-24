Just Like Glenn Middleton – Rangers Assistant Advises Youngsters To Take Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has advised the youngsters taken to the club's Portugal training camp to take their chance, just like Glenn Middleton did last year.



The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Gers manager last summer saw Middleton promoted to the senior side, while Dapo Mebude was handed his debut in the final game of the season.













As Rangers prepare for the start of the new campaign with their first Europa League qualifier scheduled for 11th July, the Scottish Premiership side will continue doing what they did last year by giving youngsters from the academy a chance, according to McAllister.



The former Leeds manager set 19-year-old Middleton as an example for the academy players to look up to and advised them to emulate what the left-winger did.





"Being a year down the line, we have chosen the five or six youngsters that are with us. No disrespect to the choice which was made last year as there were five or six very exciting young players – but the ones we have brought along with us this time are ones we have worked with", McAllister told Rangers TV.







“They have been introduced to the first-team training and they know the players, so they have a quick-start and a jump ahead as well.



“They are aware of the speed and the intensity of training, and of the standards. It is a great opportunity for them to come away and impress the manager.





“Glenn played over 25 times, got himself on the scoresheet, got assists and scored in a Europa League match.



"That is the targets for these young players.”



17-year-old youngsters Josh McPake and Mebude are two academy players who have travelled with the squad to the Portuguese training camp.

