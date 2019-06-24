Juventus Officials Not Impressed After Incident, Could Rethink Plan To Keep Everton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus could rethink handing Everton target Moise Kean a new contract and instead opt to sell him this summer.



Kean has long been rated highly within the corridors of power at Juventus and the club have planned to extend his contract until 2024.













Everton lodged an enquiry for Kean earlier this month, seeking to inform themselves about his situation at Juventus.



It had appeared that the young striker would be set to stay in Turin and on a new deal, but the events of recent days could cause a rethink at the club.





Kean, along with Nicolo Zaniolo, was punished by Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio for being late to a squad meeting and as a result missed out on the win over Belgium on Saturday.







Juventus officials are well aware of the situation and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, could reconsider their approach to Kean.



Bianconeri officials were not impressed with Kean's behaviour and could choose to open the door to a sale this summer.





It remains to be seen if Everton will firm up their interest in the Italy Under-21 hitman if Juventus do opt to listen to offers for him to leave Turin this summer.

