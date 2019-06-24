XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 10:40 BST

Juventus Officials Not Impressed After Incident, Could Rethink Plan To Keep Everton Target

 




Juventus could rethink handing Everton target Moise Kean a new contract and instead opt to sell him this summer.

Kean has long been rated highly within the corridors of power at Juventus and the club have planned to extend his contract until 2024.


 



Everton lodged an enquiry for Kean earlier this month, seeking to inform themselves about his situation at Juventus.

It had appeared that the young striker would be set to stay in Turin and on a new deal, but the events of recent days could cause a rethink at the club.
 


Kean, along with Nicolo Zaniolo, was punished by Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio for being late to a squad meeting and as a result missed out on the win over Belgium on Saturday. 



Juventus officials are well aware of the situation and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, could reconsider their approach to Kean.

Bianconeri officials were not impressed with Kean's behaviour and could choose to open the door to a sale this summer.
 


It remains to be seen if Everton will firm up their interest in the Italy Under-21 hitman if Juventus do opt to listen to offers for him to leave Turin this summer.
 