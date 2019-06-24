XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/06/2019 - 17:18 BST

Liverpool Expect To Keep Hold of Simon Mignolet

 




Simon Mignolet is poised to remain at Liverpool this summer and will continue as understudy to Alisson at Anfield, according to the Times.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds from Sunderland for a fee of around £9m in 2014 and has made 204 appearances for the club.  

 



He initially joined the club on a five-year contract, but signed a new deal in 2016 that will see him stay at the club until 2021.

Despite being given a new contract, Mignolet was dropped in favour of Loris Karius five games into the 2016/17 season. The two goalkeepers kept on changing roles before Liverpool decided to splash £65m on Alisson last summer.
 


Mignolet is currently the second option to the Brazilian number one, but has received praise for his attitude. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be one of the many to be impressed by the player's professionalism and now intends to keep him at the club.



The former Sunderland man made just two appearances for Liverpool last season. He played the full 90 minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, respectively, losing on both occasions.

Mignolet has publicly expressed his frustration at the lack of playing time in the past, but the goalkeeper was complimented by team-mates and supporters for his approach to being the second choice last season.
 


It had been thought the Belgian goalkeeper would move elsewhere in search of regular playing time, but he is now due for at least another six months of understudy duty at Anfield. 
  
 