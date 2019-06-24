Liverpool Interest In Full-Back Target Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have no interest in signing Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo, according to the Liverpool Echo.



The Reds have been linked with a potential swoop for the left-back as they look to replace Alberto Moreno this summer.













The European champions have been claimed to have put Firpo at the top of their transfer hit list, with reports in Spain even suggesting Liverpool could trigger the €50m buy-out clause in the 22-year-old's contract.



But Liverpool are not moving for Firpo and the defender's name has not been discussed by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the club's recruitment team.





With Moreno leaving Anfield at the end of his contract, Liverpool do want to sign a new left-back this summer.







But they are unlikely to splash big money to bring in someone to provide cover for Andrew Robertson.



The Scotland international has nailed down the left-back role at Anfield and reduced Moreno to a bit part at the club last season.





Klopp could opt to deploy James Milner at left-back if needed, with the midfielder having slotted into the position for the whole of the 2016/17 season.

