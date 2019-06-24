Loris Karius Our Man – Besiktas Supremo Rules Out Swooping For Fulham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas president Fikret Orman has ruled out the club making a move to re-sign Fabri and insisted Loris Karius will be the club's first choice goalkeeper for next season.



Fabri was a popular figure between the sticks for Besiktas, but the Black Eagles sold the Spanish custodian to Fulham last summer and he penned a three-year deal with the Cottagers.













Besiktas, who landed Karius from Liverpool on a two-year loan deal last summer, have been linked with looking to re-sign Fabri this summer.



But president Orman has ruled out any thoughts of bringing Fabri back to the club and put his faith in Karius.





Orman said in an interview on beIN SPORTS: "Next season it will be Karius in Besiktas' goal.







"We are not thinking about Fabri", he added.



The Black Eagles supremo also rolled out the red carpet for Cenk Tosun to return to the club from Everton in the future.





"Cenk Tosun returns whenever he wants to return", Orman added.



Besiktas finished in third in the Turkish Super Lig last term and are aiming to add to their squad over the summer as they bid to shape up for a title challenge.

