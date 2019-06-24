Lyon Enter Advanced Talks For Player Arsenal Retain First Refusal On

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon are in advanced talks to sign Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal have first refusal on.



The Algerian joined Arsenal from French side AC Arles in the summer of 2015, but struggled to break into the first team picture at the Emirates Stadium.













As such, Bennacer was eventually shipped out of north London just two years later, when Empoli reached an agreement to take him to Italy.



However, the Gunners managed to include a first refusal option in the deal that allowed Bennacer to join Empoli in 2017.





Despite his untimely exit from the Emirates, Bennacer has quickly established himself as an integral member of the Empoli side and shone in the Italian top flight.







The 21-year-old featured prominently during the recently concluded season in Italy and played his part in all but one league game in Serie A.



AC Milan, Napoli and Roma have been linked with wanting him this summer, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lyon are closing in on a deal to take him to Ligue 1.





It is claimed Lyon have entered advanced talks with Empoli in their attempt to snare Bennacer away from Italy this summer.



Lyon have also been mooted as the next destination for Bennacer, unless any of the Italian clubs step up their chase to land the midfielder.



And although Arsenal have the option to retain first refusal on Bennacer and strengthen their midfield, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are willing to offer a bid and re-sign the player.



Bennacer has a contract with Empoli that expires in the summer of 2021.

