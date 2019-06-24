Months Out – Rangers Target Suffers Potentially Serious Injury In Antwerp Friendly Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Daniel Opare has seen his hopes of a summer transfer from Royal Antwerp hit by a potentially move-ending blow.



Opare has been linked with Steven Gerrard's Gers as a potential replacement for James Tavernier, who continues to attract interest from south of the border.













But a move for Opare may now be off the table as the defender was forced to leave the pitch during Antwerp's friendly meeting with Brasschaat.



Opare was left in visible pain and is now due to undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury.





There are fears that Opare could have hurt his cruciate ligament, which would mean a long spell on the sidelines.







It would also likely end any thoughts of a summer transfer for the 28-year-old.



Opare, who turned out for Augsburg in the Bundesliga, suffered issues with injury last season and saw his game time restricted as a result.





The powerful defender is considered a key man at Antwerp and losing his services for several months would be a big blow for the Belgian side.

