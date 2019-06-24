XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 13:35 BST

Newcastle United Confirm Rafael Benitez Departure

 




Premier League club Newcastle United have announced that Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract runs out on 30th June.

The Magpies appointed the 59-year-old former Real Madrid boss as their manager on 11th March 2016 on a three-year contract.  

 



The former Liverpool manager, who took over an already relegation-threatened Newcastle, failed to keep the side in the Premier League in the 2015/16 season.

However, Benitez remained as the Tyneside club's manager and took them back to the top tier the following season.
 


Newcastle finished 10th and 13th in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns in the Premier League, respectively.



The club released a statement on their official website stating their disappointment at not being able to conclude negotiations to keep Benitez on a new deal.

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019", the statement on the club website read.
 


"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however, it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

"Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved."

Newcastle will now have to search for a successor, with the side set to host Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on 11th August.   
 