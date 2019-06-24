Newcastle United Confirm Rafael Benitez Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League club Newcastle United have announced that Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract runs out on 30th June.



The Magpies appointed the 59-year-old former Real Madrid boss as their manager on 11th March 2016 on a three-year contract.











The former Liverpool manager, who took over an already relegation-threatened Newcastle, failed to keep the side in the Premier League in the 2015/16 season.



However, Benitez remained as the Tyneside club's manager and took them back to the top tier the following season.





Newcastle finished 10th and 13th in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns in the Premier League, respectively.







The club released a statement on their official website stating their disappointment at not being able to conclude negotiations to keep Benitez on a new deal.



"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019", the statement on the club website read.





"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however, it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.



"Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.



"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved."



Newcastle will now have to search for a successor, with the side set to host Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on 11th August.

