XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 14:40 BST

Newcastle United Yet To Contact Leading Managerial Candidate

 




Newcastle United have not made contact with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, according to the BBC.

The Magpies are starting the search for a new manager after Rafael Benitez opted not to extend his contract at St. James' Park.


 



Several managers have already been linked with the post, including former Birmingham City boss Garry Monk, but Manchester City coach Arteta has also been tipped as a possible appointment.

However, Newcastle have yet to make contact with the Spaniard over succeeding Benitez in the north east.
 


Arteta has regularly been linked with managerial posts in recent years, but has continued his education under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.



Whether he would be prepared to take up the job at Newcastle if offered the chance remains to be seen.

Arteta, 37, enjoyed a glittering playing career, turning out for Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Everton and Arsenal.
 


The former midfielder however failed to win a single senior cap for Spain at international level.
 