Newcastle United Yet To Contact Leading Managerial Candidate

Newcastle United have not made contact with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, according to the BBC.



The Magpies are starting the search for a new manager after Rafael Benitez opted not to extend his contract at St. James' Park.













Several managers have already been linked with the post, including former Birmingham City boss Garry Monk, but Manchester City coach Arteta has also been tipped as a possible appointment.



However, Newcastle have yet to make contact with the Spaniard over succeeding Benitez in the north east.





Arteta has regularly been linked with managerial posts in recent years, but has continued his education under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.







Whether he would be prepared to take up the job at Newcastle if offered the chance remains to be seen.



Arteta, 37, enjoyed a glittering playing career, turning out for Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Everton and Arsenal.





The former midfielder however failed to win a single senior cap for Spain at international level.

