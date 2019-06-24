XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 14:07 BST

Photo: Newcastle United Star Issues Message To Rafael Benitez

 




Newcastle United defender Isaac Hayden has paid tribute to Rafael Benitez after it was confirmed the Spaniard will leave the club.

Benitez has opted not to sign a new contract with Newcastle, meaning he will depart when his current agreement runs out at the weekend.


 



The Magpies had been hoping to keep hold of the Champions League winning manager, but were unable the match his vision for the future and he will head elsewhere.

Hayden is sorry to see Benitez go, but took to social media to salute the Spanish boss, thanking him for developing him, and wishing him all the best for the future.
 


The defender wrote: "Thank you for everything over the last 3 years, you brought me to the club and had the faith in me to develop me as a player and person.



"It won’t be forgotten. All the best for the future!"

Newcastle have now started the hunt for a new manager as they seek to turn the page on the Benitez era.
 


A number of names have already been linked with the job, including that of former Birmingham City manager Garry Monk, but time is of the essence at St James' Park as pre-season approaches.
 