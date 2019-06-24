Photo: Newcastle United Star Issues Message To Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Isaac Hayden has paid tribute to Rafael Benitez after it was confirmed the Spaniard will leave the club.



Benitez has opted not to sign a new contract with Newcastle, meaning he will depart when his current agreement runs out at the weekend.













The Magpies had been hoping to keep hold of the Champions League winning manager, but were unable the match his vision for the future and he will head elsewhere.



Hayden is sorry to see Benitez go, but took to social media to salute the Spanish boss, thanking him for developing him, and wishing him all the best for the future.



Thank you for everything over the last 3 years, you brought me to the club and had the faith in me to develop me as a player and person. It won’t be forgotten. All the best for the future! @rafabenitezweb #NUFC pic.twitter.com/BeLWqnn1FE — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) June 24, 2019



The defender wrote: "Thank you for everything over the last 3 years, you brought me to the club and had the faith in me to develop me as a player and person.







"It won’t be forgotten. All the best for the future!"



Newcastle have now started the hunt for a new manager as they seek to turn the page on the Benitez era.





A number of names have already been linked with the job, including that of former Birmingham City manager Garry Monk, but time is of the essence at St James' Park as pre-season approaches.

