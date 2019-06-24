Roma Lodge Enquiry For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have tested the water over the situation around Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco.



The Belgian winger is keen to move on from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, but so far the Super League outfit have not agreed to his sale.













Arsenal are keen to snap Carrasco up, but have made no progress on the swoop in recent days, while now they face competition from Italy.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have lodged an enquiry about Carrasco as they bid to take the temperature of the situation around the wide-man.





The Giallorossi want to be prepared for the possible departure of Stephan El Shaarawy, whose contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020.







Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang in 2018 from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.



He is keen to head back to European football, but the Chinese outfit are not yet prepared to let him depart.





Rafael Benitez, who will not stay at Newcastle United beyond the end of his contract at the club this weekend, has been linked with a move to become Dalian Yifang's new boss.

