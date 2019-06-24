XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 21:06 BST

Roma Lodge Enquiry For Arsenal Target

 




Roma have tested the water over the situation around Arsenal target Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgian winger is keen to move on from Chinese side Dalian Yifang, but so far the Super League outfit have not agreed to his sale.


 



Arsenal are keen to snap Carrasco up, but have made no progress on the swoop in recent days, while now they face competition from Italy.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have lodged an enquiry about Carrasco as they bid to take the temperature of the situation around the wide-man.
 


The Giallorossi want to be prepared for the possible departure of Stephan El Shaarawy, whose contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020.



Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang in 2018 from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

He is keen to head back to European football, but the Chinese outfit are not yet prepared to let him depart.
 


Rafael Benitez, who will not stay at Newcastle United beyond the end of his contract at the club this weekend, has been linked with a move to become Dalian Yifang's new boss.
 