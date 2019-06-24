XRegister
24/06/2019 - 16:11 BST

Steven Gerrard Confirms Rangers Medical For 22-Year-Old

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that the Gers are currently putting Joe Aribo through his medical paces.

The Scottish giants are set to win the race for the in-demand midfielder, who is poised to move to Ibrox from English side Charlton Athletic after the end of his contract at the Valley.


 



And Rangers are moving forward with the swoop, with Gerrard telling Sky Sports News that Aribo, 22, is having a medical ahead of a move.

If the midfielder comes through the medical checks, he is expected to then fly over to Portugal to meet his new team-mates at their pre-season training base.
 


Aribo was a standout performer for Charlton in League One last season as the Addicks won promotion to the Championship.



The midfielder has been chased by several clubs through the summer so far and landing him will be a big feather in Rangers' cap.

Gerrard is currently putting his squad through a tough pre-season regime in Portugal.
 


The Scottish giants have important Europa League qualifiers coming up next month.
 