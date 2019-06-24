They’ve Been Absolutely Brilliant – Rangers New Boy Hails Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Jake Hastie believes that a young player like him can learn "everything" from manager Steven Gerrard and assistant manager Gary McAllister and insists he is looking forward to working with the duo on a regular basis.



The 20-year-old had an impressive second half of last season, so much so that the Gers wasted no time in snapping him up from Motherwell when his contract expired.











The youngster has now joined up with his new team at their pre-season training camp in the Algarve and is eagerly looking forward to working with his new manager and assistant manager, who, he insists, have so much experience at the very top level.



The experience of working under both of them so far has also been "brilliant", Hastie revealed.





“You can learn everything from them [Gerrard and McAllister] as they have played at the very top and I am looking forward to working with them", Hastie told his club's official website.







“They have been absolutely brilliant with me so far.”



The youngster also took time to recognise the contribution of his Scotland Under-21 team-mate Ross McCrorie, who he says, has been helping him out.





“Ross and I were away in Marbella [with Scotland under-21s] earlier in the year, so it makes it that bit easier when there is someone who you have been away with before.



“So Ross has been helping me out."



Hastie managed a total of 14 league appearances for Motherwell last season, scoring six goals and was involved in the match that his side lost 3-0 to Rangers at Fir Park in April.



