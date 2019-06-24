Tottenham and Manchester United Express Intention To Raise Offer Bar For Giovani Lo Celso

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all expressed their intention to raise the offer bar for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.



The Argentina international is at the centre of a summer transfer saga and Real Betis are sticking firm to their desire to earn at least €75m from his sale.













The Spanish side have yet to receive an offer higher than the €55m mark, from Atletico Madrid,, but have started to assess potential replacements for Lo Celso.



There is an expectation that higher offers for Lo Celso will arrive and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid have expressed an intention to raise the bar.





All eyes will be on whether any of the trio get close to the €75m mark, which has been rated as unlikely.







Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Lo Celso and is keen to take him to north London.



But Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been tipped as potential destinations for the Argentine.





Lo Celso is currently in action at the Copa America with Argentina and developments in the saga are only likely to come following the conclusion of his involvement in the tournament.



He featured in Argentina's 2-0 win over Qatar at the weekend.

