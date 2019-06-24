XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/06/2019 - 16:00 BST

West Ham Looking For Sky High Fee For Issa Diop But Could Soften Stance

 




West Ham United want to earn a Virgil van Dijk sized fee for Manchester United target Issa Diop, but it is claimed the Hammers could soften their stance and accept a lower figure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Diop as a potential signing as he looks to land a centre-back, but the Frenchman will cost the Red Devils a substantial fee.


 



According to French magazine France Football, West Ham have indicated that they would want €84m, the same level fee Van Dijk went to Liverpool from Southampton for, in order to sell Diop.

But it is claimed that West Ham could soften their stance and accept a lower figure of €65m.
 


Manchester United's latest bid is €50.2m, with a player included in the deal, thought to be either Marcos Rojo or Matteo Darmian.



West Ham have been left unimpressed and will not let Diop move to Old Trafford under such terms.

But with Manchester United's other centre-back targets, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, increasingly unlikely to make the move, a fresh approach for Diop is expected.
 


West Ham snapped Diop up from French side Toulouse last summer and officially he remains not for sale.
 