West Ham Looking For Sky High Fee For Issa Diop But Could Soften Stance

West Ham United want to earn a Virgil van Dijk sized fee for Manchester United target Issa Diop, but it is claimed the Hammers could soften their stance and accept a lower figure.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Diop as a potential signing as he looks to land a centre-back, but the Frenchman will cost the Red Devils a substantial fee.













According to French magazine France Football, West Ham have indicated that they would want €84m, the same level fee Van Dijk went to Liverpool from Southampton for, in order to sell Diop.



But it is claimed that West Ham could soften their stance and accept a lower figure of €65m.





Manchester United's latest bid is €50.2m, with a player included in the deal, thought to be either Marcos Rojo or Matteo Darmian.







West Ham have been left unimpressed and will not let Diop move to Old Trafford under such terms.



But with Manchester United's other centre-back targets, Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, increasingly unlikely to make the move, a fresh approach for Diop is expected.





West Ham snapped Diop up from French side Toulouse last summer and officially he remains not for sale.

