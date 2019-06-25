XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/06/2019 - 12:02 BST

Arsenal and Crystal Palace Join Mix For In-Demand French Winger

 




Arsenal and Crystal Palace have moved into the race for France Under-17 winger Bilel Hassaini, who has been a target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The young winger has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs and is likely to leave AS Nancy during the ongoing transfer window.  


 



While Nancy have been trying to convince him to sign a professional contract, the winger is being chased by some big-name clubs in Europe this summer.

PSG have been putting in the groundwork to take Hassaini to the French capital and believed that they were in pole position to secure the young winger’s signature ahead of next season.
 


However, according to French outlet Paris United, Arsenal and Crystal Palace have made their way into the race for the youngster and are pushing to take him to England.



The two Premier League clubs are trying to tempt the young winger to cross the English Channel, but the player would prefer to stay in France for the time being.

PSG have continued to hold talks with the youngster’s entourage and are trying to sell a move to the French capital to his camp.
 


Spanish giants Barcelona and Valencia have also been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old winger.   
 