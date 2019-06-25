Arsenal and Crystal Palace Join Mix For In-Demand French Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Crystal Palace have moved into the race for France Under-17 winger Bilel Hassaini, who has been a target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.



The young winger has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs and is likely to leave AS Nancy during the ongoing transfer window.













While Nancy have been trying to convince him to sign a professional contract, the winger is being chased by some big-name clubs in Europe this summer.



PSG have been putting in the groundwork to take Hassaini to the French capital and believed that they were in pole position to secure the young winger’s signature ahead of next season.





However, according to French outlet Paris United, Arsenal and Crystal Palace have made their way into the race for the youngster and are pushing to take him to England.







The two Premier League clubs are trying to tempt the young winger to cross the English Channel, but the player would prefer to stay in France for the time being.



PSG have continued to hold talks with the youngster’s entourage and are trying to sell a move to the French capital to his camp.





Spanish giants Barcelona and Valencia have also been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old winger.

