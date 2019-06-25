Arsenal Lodge Official Bid For William Saliba But Tottenham Interest Complicates Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have put in an official bid for teenage centre-back William Saliba, but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.



The Gunners have been keen to land the Saint-Etienne talent for several months and have been putting in serious work behind the scenes to set up a deal.













They have already agreed personal terms with Saliba's representatives, but must now come up with a proposal which satisfies Saint-Etienne, who are happy to keep hold of the defender.



Arsenal have made an attempt and have, according to French radio station RMC, put in an official bid of €30m.





It remains to be seen if €30m will be enough to convince Saint-Etienne to let the 18-year-old leave, but the club are keen to have Saliba back on loan as part of any deal.







Arsenal also face the complication of competition from north London rivals Tottenham for the player's signature.



Tottenham have also now entered the chase for Saliba as they seek to take the teen talent to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





The Gunners putting in a bid may now jolt Spurs into action, as the race to secure Saliba's signature continues to heat up.

