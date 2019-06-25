Arsenal Reject AC Milan’s Loan Offer For Lucas Torreira

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have rejected AC Milan’s offer to sign Lucas Torreira on loan with an option to buy, it has been claimed.



Torreira’s agent has claimed ignorance about any interest from the Rossoneri, but AC Milan have continued to push for the midfielder’s signature this summer.













The Serie A giants are aware that Arsenal are unlikely to let the player ago after an impressive first season in the Premier League, but they remain keen to assess the possibility.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Gunners have already knocked back an offer from AC Milan that proposed to take Torreira back to Italy on a loan deal with an option to buy.





The former Sampdoria midfielder is believed to be keen on a return to Italy and claimed to be ready to ask for a transfer this summer.







The arrival of his former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro is believed to be playing a key role in the player’s decision.



However, Arsenal remain reluctant to sell and are desperate to keep hold of the player, who added tenacity to their midfield last season.





AC Milan are even considering offering Franck Kessie to Arsenal in a straight swap for Torreira.

