Celtic Target Christopher Jullien In Paris With Agents

Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien has joined his agents in Paris as a move to Celtic looms.



The centre-back made the trip over to Scotland earlier this summer to look at Celtic's facilities as the Parkhead club looked to sell a move to Celtic Park to him.













Jullien returned to France, keeping his options open, but is now closing in on a move to Celtic after the Scottish champions met Toulouse's asking price; the Ligue 1 side have been looking for between €8m and €10m.



Now, according to French outlet LesViolets.com, Jullien has travelled to Paris to meet up with his agents.





Jullien is likely to be aware that Celtic are closing in on signing him and is set to go over the current situation with his representatives.







It has been claimed it could even be just a matter of hours before Celtic are in a position to confirm that they are signing Jullien from Toulouse.



The centre-back has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League in the future.





Jullien has discussed the English top flight with former Toulouse team-mate Issa Diop and may view Celtic and Scottish football as the perfect route to a move to the Premier League.

