06 October 2018

25/06/2019 - 21:29 BST

Claim From France: Tottenham With Clear Lead Over Nearest Competitor For Ligue 1 Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur are racing out in front in the chase to land Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to land Ndombele and the north London club have been holding talks with Lyon to try to find an agreement.


 



Lyon however are clear that they want a big price for Ndombele, which Tottenham are yet to meet and at present no agreement exists to take the player to Spurs.

Manchester United have been linked with Ndombele, but Tottenham's closest competitors are Italian champions Juventus.
 


However, the Italians have now cooled their interest in Ndombele and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, as a result Tottenham are out in the lead in the race.



Tottenham are in pole position and appear the most likely destination for Ndombele if he is to leave Lyon this summer, with talks continuing.

Juventus are focusing on wrapping up the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
 


The Serie A champions have already bolstered their midfield by signing Aaron Ramsey.
 