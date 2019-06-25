Claim From Italy: Real Madrid Looking For €50m For Mateo Kovacic

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid want at least €50m to part ways with former Chelsea loan star Mateo Kovacic this summer, it has been claimed.



The Croatian midfielder was allowed to join Chelsea on a season-long deal after Real Madrid signed Thibaut Courtois from the Premier League giants last summer.













Despite enjoying regular first team football at Stamford Bridge, Kovacic failed to make a lasting impact and his future remains in limbo at present.



Chelsea have yet to indicate they want to retain his services ahead of the upcoming season, while he has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid.





As such, Kovacic is set to return to Madrid after the expiry of his loan deal with Chelsea at the end of the month and could move elsewhere in a bid to resurrect his career.







Inter have been mooted as a potential destination, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Real Madrid want at least €50m in exchange for Kovacic’s services this summer.



It is claimed the Spanish giants are unwilling to accept the initial loan with an option to make it permanent deal proposed by Inter.





And it remains to be seen whether Inter are in a situation to spend such a huge amount on Kovacic, especially considering their efforts to land Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.



Kovacic has two years remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

