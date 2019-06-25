Departing Liverpool Star Alberto Moreno Set For Villarreal Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Alberto Moreno will be joining Villarreal once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the month.



The Spaniard was a bit part player at Liverpool last season and only made nine appearances for the club despite earning a Champions League winners’ medal.















Moreno will be out of contract at the end of the month and he is exiting Anfield as he searches for regular first team football.



A return to Spain was always the preference for the former Sevilla full-back and he is expected to play in the top tier of Spanish football next season.





According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Moreno has agreed to join Villarreal this summer and will sign a contract with the club on 1st July.







Villarreal have been in talks with the player’s representatives over the last few weeks and it has been claimed that an agreement is in place.



Moreno is happy to return to his homeland and will be looking to establish himself in Villarreal’s starting line-up next season.





The Spaniard joined Liverpool from Sevilla in 2014 and despite being the first choice initially, he gradually lost prominence in the squad.



Andrew Robertson surpassed him as Jurgen Klopp’s first choice left-back and he spent the last couple of seasons at Liverpool as a squad option.

