Family Reasons – Lucas Torreira To Push For AC Milan Move

Lucas Torreira will push Arsenal to let him return to Italy with AC Milan for family reasons.



The Gunners only snapped up the midfielder last summer, raiding Sampdoria to take him to the Emirates Stadium, and he quickly showed his skills in the Premier League.













New AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo, who worked with Torriera at Sampdoria, wants him at the San Siro and it is claimed the midfielder is keen to play ball.



According to Sky Italia, Torreira has already given the green light to moving to AC Milan and he is prepared to do his bit to help a deal go through.





Torreira is prepared to push Arsenal to let the move happen and will cite family reasons.







He is looking to move back to Serie A and is interested in rekindling his bond with Giampaolo at AC Milan.



The Rossoneri are now looking to put together an initial proposal to put to Arsenal to test the water.





AC Milan will offer Arsenal a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy.



The Italians would pay Arsenal €5m for the loan agreement, while the obligation to buy at the end of the period would be set at €30m.

