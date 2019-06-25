Further Two Managers Express Interest In Newcastle United Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Claudio Ranieri have expressed an interest in replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



Newcastle are in the market for a new manager after it was confirmed that Benitez will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.











There are suggestions Newcastle’s plans to appoint a new manager are in disarray as the club are yet to compile a shortlist of names they want to approach.



Former Manchester United boss David Moyes and ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc have indicated their availability to the club.





Now it has been claimed that ex-Feyenoord coach Van Bronckhorst and Premier League winning manager Ranieri are also keen on becoming the next Newcastle manager.







Van Bronckhorst, who played in England at Arsenal, is out of work after he left Feyenoord at the end of the season and is assessing taking up a job in England.



Ranieri is also available after he left Roma at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and is keen on working in England again.





The Italian had stints at Chelsea and Fulham but remains famous for winning an unlikely league title with Leicester in the 2015/16 campaign.

