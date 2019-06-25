XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/06/2019 - 19:54 BST

He Could Be Copa America Star – Tottenham Defender Lauds Team-mate

 




Juan Foyth's Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Davinson Sanchez has heaped praise on the Argentina international, insisting that the youngster is an amazing talent and could be a star in the Copa America.

Both Sanchez and Foyth are currently taking part in the Copa America, where their teams were placed in the same group, and faced each other once, with the match ending in Colombia's favour.  

 



The 21-year-old was on the bench for the match and Sanchez insists that he spoke to his club team-mate post the game.

Praising Foyth for his amazing abilities at such a young age, the defender said that the former Argentina Under-20 international could prove to be star in the Copa America as the tournament progresses.
 


“I talked a bit with Juan after our game", Sanchez told Tottenham's official website.



"He’s still young but he’s an amazing talent. He could be a star in this competition. We’ll see.

“He trains well, he is a great person, a good guy.
 


"He deserves so much because he has worked so hard to be in these moments.” 

Sanchez's Colombia are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having not conceded a single goal so far.

Colombia will play Chile in the quarter-finals, while Argentina are due to take on Venezuela. 
 