I’m Expecting Intense Pre-Season Under Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star

Leeds United full-back Barry Douglas insists that he expects pre-season to be intense, as that is the way head coach Marcelo Bielsa operates, increasing the fitness of his players before the start of the season.



The 29-year-old picked up a knee injury towards the end of last season, which forced him to miss the crucial business end of the season.











And as he now works to recover his match fitness to be involved with the team in their pre-season campaign, Douglas insists that he is not going to hurry himself and will wait for it all to come in good time.



Douglas will be new to a full pre-season at Leeds, having missed a chunk of it last season due to his late arrival, and insisted that he expects it to be intense, with Bielsa known for making sure his squad's fitness levels are sky high.





“It’s been a busy schedule for me, I’ve been working hard and haven’t had much time off, but hopefully it is going to stand me in good stead for the upcoming season”, Douglas told his club's official website.







“I spent two weeks in Portugal doing my rehab with the physios and some time in Dubai working as well and I feel really good physically.



“I’m at the last step now, I’m just progressing to contact and striking the ball again, but I’ve got pre-season and time on my hands, so I’m not going to try and speed up that process, it will come all in good time.





“I missed most of pre-season last year due to signing quite late, but from the stories the lads have told me, I’m expecting it to be really intense.



“It is obviously the way the gaffer works things here and I think it showed, with how fit the boys were going into the start of last season.



“It is going to be hard work, pre-season is never easy, but we are putting the foundations in for the season ahead.”



The Whites will kick off their pre-season campaign with a match against York City on 10th July followed by a meeting against Guiseley a day later.



The Peacocks will then visit Australia where they are set to face Manchester United on 17th July.

