06 October 2018

25/06/2019 - 21:01 BST

Juventus Opt To Make Everton Target Non-Transferrable

 




Juventus have decided that Moise Kean, who Everton recently lodged an enquiry for, is not available for transfer this summer.

The 19-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Juventus and is rated as an exciting attacking prospect in Turin.

 



Despite being linked with a move away from Turin due to lack of playing time in January, Kean opted to remain with the Old Lady and enjoyed better opportunities towards the end of the season.

But recently being late for a squad meeting with Italy Under-21s concerned Juventus officials and they were considering their position
 


Juventus have now decided that they will not let Kean leave, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.



It is claimed that both Everton and Ajax are willing to make an attempt to snare Kean away from Italy this summer, should Juventus open their doors for a potential exit.

And although the striker is considered non-transferable by the club, the Bianconeri might be tempted to consider a big offer..
 


Kean, who is currently on international duty with Italy at the European Under-21 Championship, was punished by coach Luigi Di Biagio for being late to a squad meeting ahead of the game against Belgium last weekend.

He scored six goals in 13 league outings for Juventus during the recently concluded season.
 