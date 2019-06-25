Leeds United Linked Gianluigi Buffon Poised For Juventus Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Gianluigi Buffon is set to return to Juventus, despite being linked with a shock move to Leeds United.



It had been suggested the veteran Italian goalkeeper could see out his career at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.













However, according to Sky Italia, Buffon is close to re-signing for Serie A champions Juventus.



The veteran custodian will slot in as the deputy to Wojciech Szczesny, providing cover for the Polish shot-stopper next season.





Buffon left Juventus last summer to embark upon a new adventure at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.







Following 25 appearances in all competitions for PSG, the goalkeeper opted to move on.



The 41-year-old won seven Serie A titles during his first spell at Juventus, along with four Coppa Italias.





It is unclear how much playing time he will enjoy in Turin next season, but Buffon now looks set to finish his career at the club he has been chiefly associated with throughout his time between the sticks.

