Liverpool Shift Stance On 19-Year-Old, Transfer Now Possible

Sporting Lisbon are closing in on a move for Rafael Camacho after Liverpool lowered their demands for the Portuguese youngster.



Camacho has been keen on a move away from Liverpool this summer and his representatives have been in talks with several clubs in recent months.













Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have been chasing the player, but Camacho was reportedly close to moving to Germany this summer with Schalke.



However, Sporting Lisbon have again moved ahead in the chase to land Camacho and, according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the capital club are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old.





Negotiations with Liverpool have been tough as for a long time the Reds refused to drop their asking price of €10m for the winger this summer.







Sporting Lisbon were only prepared to pay half of that price, but the two clubs are now closer to reaching an agreement.



Camacho has a year left on his current contract and with the player refusing to sign an extension, it has forced Liverpool to drop their financial demands.





The Reds do not want to lose the player for a small compensation fee next summer and are prepared to sell him ahead of next season.



Liverpool are keen to include a buy-back option or set a high sell-on clause in any agreement to let Camacho leave.

