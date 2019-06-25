XRegister
06 October 2018

25/06/2019 - 11:35 BST

Liverpool To Beat Off Competition To Land 17-Year-Old Defender

 




Netherlands Under-19 defender Sepp van den Berg is due for a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday with the Reds set to fight off competition from Ajax and Bayern Munich for the youngster’s signature, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 17-year-old centre-back had a breakthrough season at PEC Zwolle and is now on the verge of moving to Merseyside this summer.

 



The youngster made 16 first team appearances last season and made enough of an impression to attract interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Ajax and Liverpool.

Ajax made a pitch to land the talented youngster and even Bayern Munich attempted to take him to Bavaria this summer.
 


However, Liverpool have beaten off competition from both European giants and have convinced the player to move to England.



The Red have agreed on a fee with Zwolle and the player has also agreed on terms with the Merseyside giants.

The young defender will undergo a medical at Liverpool before becoming the first signing for the club this summer.
 


Serie A outfit Sampdoria also failed with a £2.25m bid for Van den Berg during the January transfer window.   
 