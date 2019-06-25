Losing Him Would Be Massive – Portuguese Coach Warns Porto On Liverpool and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte feels it would be a major loss for FC Porto if West Ham and Liverpool linked Moussa Marega leaves the club this summer.



The 28-year-old has established himself as an integral member of the first team squad at the Estadio do Dragao, since returning from a loan spell at Vitoria Guimaraes in 2017.















Marega, who was keen to leave Porto last summer for the Premier League, scored 21 times in all competitions last term and impressed in the Champions League with six goals.



As such, he has continued to attract interest from several clubs, including West Ham and Liverpool from the Premier League.





And in the wake of the rumours linking him with an exit from Porto, Duarte feels it would be a major loss if Porto cannot keep hold of Marega this summer.







The Burkina Faso coach even went on to claim that Porto’s recent success is powered by the influence of Marega and insists it would be an excellent move to retain him for another season.



“He is an added value for Porto because of his ability to explode as he appears at the top end of the pitch and because he drags the team along offensively”, Duarte told Portuguese radio station Radio Renascensa's Bola Branca.





“If he leaves, it will be a major loss [for the club].



“If he continues, it will be an excellent reinforcement for FC Porto.



“The heights reached by Porto in the last two years are largely due to Marega [and his performances].”



Marega is under contract with Porto until the summer of 2021.

