Lyon and Tottenham Have Schedule In Mind To Finalise Tanguy Ndombele Transfer

Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur have yet to reach an agreement for the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele, despite talks being at an advanced stage, but are aiming for a time to do the deal by.



Tottenham have made Ndombele a priority target this summer and are working overtime to try to get a deal over the line.













The Champions League runners-up have hit the accelerator in recent hours but, according to French outlet Soccer Link, there is currently no agreement between the two clubs.



Tottenham have offered a fee of around €60m, including bonuses, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is claimed to want €63m without bonuses and €75m with bonuses.





It remains to be seen if the Lyon supremo will soften his position and talks between the two clubs are set to continue on Wednesday.







Lyon and Tottenham are aiming for before the middle of next week to finalise the transfer.



Ndombele has already reached an agreement on a draft contract with Tottenham, indicating he is fully prepared to make the move to north London.





Juventus and Manchester United are also continuing to monitor developments concerning the midfielder.

