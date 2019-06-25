Man City and Man Utd Tell Leicester Price They Would Pay For Harry Maguire

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Manchester United have let Leicester City know they will pay £65m to sign Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports News.



Both Manchester clubs are firm fans of the England international defender and have added him to their list of targets for this summer.













It is claimed the Citizens and the Red Devils have let Leicester know they are prepared to go up to £65m to land Maguire.



The Foxes though are under no pressure to sell and despite talks having continued between the clubs, no deal is any closer to being done.





Leicester would need an offer above the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton to sign Virgil van Dijk to convince them to part with Maguire this summer.







All eyes will be on whether Manchester City or Manchester United rethink their stance and prepare to offer more money to try to tempt Leicester into selling.



Leicester have the 26-year-old under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2023.





Maguire made a total of 31 appearances in the Premier League for the Foxes last term.

