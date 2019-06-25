Manchester United Making Progress On Deal To Sign Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United could reach an agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka by the end of the day, as they continue to make progress with ongoing talks, according to the Times.



The Red Devils have zeroed in on Wan-Bissaka as the ideal candidate to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window, after opting against retaining Antonio Valencia.













Crystal Palace have already rejected an initial offer for Wan-Bissaka and are demanding at least £50m to cash in on the full-back this summer.



Despite failing with their first bid, Manchester United have continued to remain in touch with the Eagles to try and negotiate a deal.





And it is now claimed the Red Devils could reach an agreement with Crystal Palace by the end of the day, as they continue to make progress with the ongoing talks.







However, Manchester United are believed to be reluctant to remove the sell-on clause attached to the deal that took Wilfried Zaha back to Selhurst Park in 2015, as part of negotiations for Wan-Bissaka.



On the other hand, Crystal Palace want the clause to be removed or at least reduced so that they do not have to pass on 20 per cent of the fee they receive for Zaha, should he leave the club.





Wan-Bissaka notched up 39 appearances in all competitions last season.



He could travel to Old Trafford for a medical this week and become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second summer signing after Daniel James, who joined from Swansea City.

