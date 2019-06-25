XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/06/2019 - 14:11 BST

Not Sure – League One Club Chairman On If Sheffield United Target Luke Freeman Can Make Premier League Grade

 




Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony is unsure whether Luke Freeman can cut in the Premier League amidst talk of interest from Sheffield United.

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Loftus Road this summer after a solid season in the Championship.  


 



He is said to be on Leeds United’s radar, but it could be unlikely the Whites would fork out the money QPR are likely to demand for the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has also been mooted, with newly promoted outfit Sheffield United believed to be keen on taking him to Bramall Lane this summer.
 


MacAnthony admits that while for Freeman’s sake he hopes the player will step up, he is unsure whether the midfielder has the quality to make the cut in the top tier of English football.



Responding to a query on whether Freeman is good enough to play in the Premier League, he wrote on Twitter: “No sure if I’m [being] honest but will be interesting to see.

“Hope so for [the] lad’s sake [that] he steps up and does well.”
 


The 27-year-old has a contract until 2021 with QPR and could be tempted by the chance to ply his trade in the top tier.
 