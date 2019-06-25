Pre-Season Has To Be Tough – Leeds United Star Banking On Benefits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has admitted that pre-season training is difficult, but is confident that it will make the squad ready for the new season.



The Whites, who are preparing for their second season under Marcelo Bielsa, have begun pre-season preparating this week with most of the squad reporting for training.











Only those who took part in the recent international fixtures were not required to attend training from day one.



However, Dallas and his Northern Ireland team-mate Bailey Peacock-Farrell decided to cut short their summer break in order to take part in the pre-season camp from the start.





The 28-year-old acknowledged the importance of taking breaks, but insisted that putting in extra effort now will help the team perform better when the season commences.







“It is important to relax and let your hair down a little bit too, it only feels like yesterday we were here", Dallas told Leeds' official website.



"But it’s nice to be back and we’re all ready to go again now.





“Pre-season is always tough, it has to be as it sets you up to get in good shape for the start of the season and throughout the campaign.



“By putting in the hard work now, hopefully it will show at the start of the season.”



Leeds will start their 2019/20 Championship campaign against Lee Johnson's Bristol City on 4th August.

