RB Leipzig Pencil In Meeting To Discuss Signing Arsenal Target

RB Leipzig are scheduled to meet Paris Saint-Germain this week to discuss the possibility of signing Arsenal linked midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer.



Arsenal were in the market for Nkunku in the January window, but did not have the funds to sign him on a permanent deal during the winter.











The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the midfielder since then and have been expected to make another move for him in the summer.



But it seems Nkunku could be on his way to Germany as RB Leipzig are pushing to land the PSG midfielder ahead of next season.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Bundesliga outfit have scheduled an appointment with PSG for talks over taking the Frenchman to Germany this summer.







RB Leipzig are keen to push through a deal and believe an offer in the region of €18m to €20m would be good enough to convince PSG to let him go.



Nkunku has a year left on his contract at PSG and wants to leave the club this summer in order to play regular first team football.





He has already rejected an offer to join Wolfsburg, but is interested in moving to RB Leipzig.

