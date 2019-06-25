XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/06/2019 - 21:10 BST

Sunderland Miss Out On Striker After Rotherham United Move

 




Sunderland have missed out in the race for Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo, who has made the switch to Rotherham United.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on winning promotion back to the Championship last season and will be eyeing securing automatic promotion from League One next year.  

 



As such, Jack Ross has been linked with several players in the summer transfer window, in a bid to strengthen the first team squad at the Stadium of Light.

And Ladapo, who netted 19 goals in all competitions for Plymouth Argyle last season, was identified as an option to bolster their attacking department.
 


However, Sunderland have missed out on securing a deal for Ladapo, who has now made the switch to Rotherham United in the summer transfer window.



The 26-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract with the Millers after signing from Plymouth on a club-record deal.

Despite netting 18 goals and registering three assists for his team-mates in 45 appearances for the Pilgrims last season, Ladapo was unable to help them avoid relegation to League Two.
 


Rotherham, who were relegated from the Championship last season, have also signed Shaun McDonald from Wigan Athletic and Carlton Morris from Norwich City this summer.
 