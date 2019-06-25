Tottenham Hotspur Make Progress On Deal For Leeds United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Leeds United for the signature of young winger Jack Clarke, according to Sky Sports News.



Spurs have been keeping tabs on the youngster since January and have been keen to take him to north London during the summer transfer window.













Clarke broke into the Leeds side last season, enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Elland Road under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa and is now on the verge of playing in the Premier League.



Discussions between the two clubs have progressed considerably and they are expected to thrash out a deal for Clarke’s transfer soon.





Several elements of the agreement are believed to be in place and agreed between Leeds and Tottenham, including a fee of £8.5m.







Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season and caught the eye of several observers with his performances.



Leeds would have liked to hold on to the 18-year-old next season, but are aware of the financial realities of the club.





The Yorkshire giants are expected to concentrate on the loan market this summer as they look to make signings.

