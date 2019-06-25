Two Managers In Touch With Newcastle To Replace Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes and Laurent Blanc have signalled their availability to Newcastle United as the club prepare to seek a replacement for Rafael Benitez, according to the Times.



Newcastle announced on Monday that Benitez will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after they failed to agree on a new deal with the Spaniard.











The club’s refusal to offer him any assurances over investment in the team and the training facilities convinced Benitez to not extend his stay on Tyneside.



Newcastle are in the market for a new manager now but it has been claimed that they have not prepared a shortlist of targets who could replace the Spaniard.





However, the club have received overtures from Moyes and Blanc, two managers who are both looking to return to football management.







Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham last year and Blanc has been looking to get back to coaching after spending three years out of the loop following leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.



It is unclear whether Newcastle are in favour of moving for either of the two to replace Benitez in their dugout for next season.





Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has also been in conversations to sell the club over the summer but no deal has been struck yet.

