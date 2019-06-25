XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/06/2019 - 20:17 BST

We Need This – Celtic Star Insistent Training In High Temperatures Will Pay Dividends

 




Celtic midfielder Scott Brown insists that the warm weather training the Bhoys are enjoying in Austria will prepare them for their Champions League qualifiers next month.

The Scottish champions are scheduled to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina for their Champions League first qualifying round match against FK Sarajevo in July.  

 



The veteran midfielder expects the weather in Bosnia, as well as in many of their next few games, to be near 35 degrees and therefore insists that the training they are enjoying in Austria will help them become accustomed to the situation.

Brown insisted that working with the team in the heat has been tough, but it has been useful and the multiple sessions he has had have been a great birthday present.
 


"There has been a double session today so it has been a great birthday present", Brown said in an interview with his club's official website.



"It is all about us getting fit and strong and be ready for the games that are coming thick and fast."

"It has been hard but that is what we need to be prepared for in some games in the Champions League, especially the qualifiers, we are scheduled to be away the weather is going to be 34-35 degrees during the day when we are about to play the games.
 


"That's what we are here for. To try to get ourselves as fit and sharp as possible."

The second leg of the first round qualifier will take place on 17th July at Celtic Park, but the Bhoys will play a friendly against Rennes in between the two legs.
 