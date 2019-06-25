West Brom Comments Labelled Ridiculous By Celtic As Oliver Burke Row Grows

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have termed West Brom’s complaints over Oliver Burke’s treatment under Neil Lennon ‘ridiculous’ and insisted that the player was looked after during his loan spell.



Burke spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic and was a key figure until Brendan Rodgers left the club for Leicester City.













The winger’s game time dwindled under new manager Lennon, who stamped his authority on the Scottish champions and wanted to play his own brand of football.



Burke returned to West Brom at the end of the season and Baggies technical director Luke Dowling has ruled out the winger going anywhere near Celtic this summer.





He lambasted Lennon and the club for treating the player unfairly following Rodgers’ departure.







Celtic have come out in defence of their new manager and stressed West Brom have portrayed an inaccurate picture of the Scottish champions and Lennon.



A statement on the club’s website read: “These comments, which question the professionalism of both Neil and Celtic Football Club, are ridiculous and completely inaccurate.





“West Brom have made no contact whatsoever with either Neil or the club in relation to Oliver.



“As with every player who comes to Celtic, Oliver received the very best of treatment and every support and opportunity.



“We wish Oliver the very best for the future.”



Burke scored four goals in his 19 appearances for Celtic last season.

