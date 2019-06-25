Worst Fears Confirmed – Rangers Target Looking At Long Absence After Antwerp Friendly Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Daniel Opare has had his worst fears confirmed with the news he will miss six months due to a serious knee injury.



The Royal Antwerp full-back has been mooted as being on Rangers' list to move for in the event James Tavernier leaves Ibrox this summer.













Any summer move for powerful defender Opare though is now off the agenda following devastating injury news.



The full-back was forced off during the course of Antwerp's first friendly of the summer, against KFC Brasschaat, and there were instantly fears for his fitness.





The defender has now received bad news as he has a crack in the lateral band of his right knee.







Opare will go under the knife on Friday and is expected to be out of action for six months.



Antwerp will now have to make do without the former Augsburg man as they continue preparations for the upcoming Jupiler Pro League season.





Opare has played his club football in Ghana, Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Turkey, Germany and France.

