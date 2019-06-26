XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 11:55 BST

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Poised For Manchester United Medical, Fee Agreed

 




Manchester United have reached an agreement over a fee to sign Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the BBC.

Wan-Bissaka has been Manchester United’s top target this summer and they have been in talks between Crystal Palace over the past few weeks to get the deal done.  


 



The Eagles rejected two offers from Manchester United but talks continued between the two clubs and finally, a deal has been agreed for the England Under-21 international’s transfer.

It has been claimed that the London club will earn a fee of £50m from the player’s departure, a figure they have been demanding from the start of the negotiations with Manchester United.
 


With England out of the European Under-21 Championship, Wan-Bissaka is available to complete the transfer and is imminently due for a medical at Manchester United.



The Premier League giants have also thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the player and he will be earning anything between £80,000 per week to £90,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace have also been demanding the removal of the sell-on clause Manchester United secured when they allowed Wilfried Zaha to move to Selhurst Park a few years ago.
 


But that has not changed and Manchester United will be due 25 per cent of the transfer fee if and when Zaha is sold by the Eagles.   
 