AC Milan Could Offer Left-Back To Arsenal As Lucas Torreira Tempter

AC Milan are considering offering Ricardo Rodriguez to Arsenal as part of a deal to take Lucas Torreira to the San Siro this summer.



Torreira has given a green signal to a move back to Italy after spending just one season at the Emirates and is willing to do his bit to push for a transfer.















The Uruguayan midfielder is also tempted at the prospect of reuniting with his former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro next season.



With the player prepared to move, AC Milan are now preparing the groundwork to make an approach but are aware Arsenal will not sell the player without resistance.





They are working on several formulas and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, one of them could include making Rodriguez part of the offer to the Gunners.







The Rossoneri believe the Swiss defender could be a tempting option for Arsenal as he would suit Unai Emery’s style of football.



AC Milan value the full-back at €15m and feel he could bring down the eventual transfer fee for Torreira.





Arsenal have already knocked back the option of sending Torreira to AC Milan on an initial loan deal with a purchase option.

