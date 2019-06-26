Already Looking Strong – Steven Gerrard Pleased With Rangers Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been impressed by the efforts put into pre-season training by his players so far and insists that the squad is already looking strong.



The Scottish Premiership side have begun a warm-weather training camp in Portugal as they prepare for the 2019/20 season, which will commence on 11th July with their first Europa League qualifier.











The Gers, who are currently in the Algarve, wasted no time after returning from holiday and directly headed into an intense fitness regime.



Although several players, including Croatian defender Nikola Katic and expected new boy Joe Aribo are yet to join the squad, Gerrard is happy with how the squad is shaping so far and believes that it is only going to get better as the days go by.





"I am very pleased and I think the players have shown a fantastic application with both the numbers and the volume of training we have asked them to take part in, I am very pleased with the outcome of both weeks", the former Liverpool skipper told Rangers TV.







"Where we are right now, we are definitely where we want to be.



"Steven Davis has just turned up as well which adds to the quality, while the arrival of Nikola Katic is imminent as well, so we are going to get stronger as the days go on which is a very pleasing sight as the squad is already looking strong."





The Light Blues will learn their opponents for the first Europa League qualifier on 2nd July after the second leg of the preliminary round tie between Prishtina and St Josephs.

