Arsenal and Tottenham Target Prefers Premier League Despite Lyon Approach

Lyon appear to be up against it in the chase to sign Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Joachim Andersen as it has been claimed in Italy that the Sampdoria star prefers a move to the Premier League.



The Dane has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window, following his impressive performances for Sampdoria over the course of last season.













Andersen has been clear he feels it is time to move on for a new challenge and Sampdoria are also clear that they will sell for the right price.



Marco Giampaolo, who joined AC Milan from Sampdoria earlier this month, has been linked with wanting to take Andersen to Milan this summer, while Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly Premier League options.





Lyon also want Andersen but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the player wants to move to the Premier League.







It is claimed the Ligue 1 outfit have proposed a €25m offer for Andersen, however the player's desire means they may have work to do.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Lyon can steal a march on the likes of Spurs and Arsenal in the chase for Andersen.





The 23-year-old notched up 34 appearances in all competitions during the recently concluded season.



He has a contract that runs until 2022 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

