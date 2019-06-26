XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/06/2019 - 11:50 BST

Arsenal Interest In Midfield Target Not Yet Dead

 




Arsenal are yet to completely drop their interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who is a target for RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman was on Arsenal’s radar in January but they did not have the required funds to push through a move during the winter window.  


 



Nkunku has continued to be monitored by Arsenal, but RB Leipzig are the ones how have emerged as favourites to sign the midfielder this summer.

PSG and RB Leipzig are set to meet to discuss a transfer this week and a deal could be agreed for his move to Germany for a fee of around €18m to €20m.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Arsenal have not completely dropped out of the race to sign the French midfielder ahead of next season.



The Gunners have continued to keep tabs on the 21-year-old but are currently busy on other deals such as trying to sign Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal’s limited transfer budget is also a reason the club have been deliberating much more on which players to seriously pursue this summer.
 


However, if they want to sign Nkunku the Gunners may well have move quickly as RB Leipzig are confident of securing his signature soon.   
 