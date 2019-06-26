Arsenal Monitor Napoli Midfielder As Potential Lucas Torreira Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could join the chase to sign midfielder Amadou Diawara from Napoli, if Lucas Torreira requests a move to AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy.



Torreira, who made the switch to the Premier League after joining Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer, has been linked with a move away from the Emirates in recent weeks.















AC Milan want to sign Torreira, following the appointment of former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro.



It has been claimed in Italy that Torreira is ready to return to Serie A and wants to reunite with Giampaolo.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal have identified a midfielder to replace Torreira in north London, should he leave this summer.







It is claimed the Gunners are closely following a number of candidates, including Tottenham and Wolves linked Diawara, as potential replacements for Torreira.



Diawara, who has been reduced to a bit-part player under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, wants to move on from the club in a bid to resurrect his career elsewhere.





And with AC Milan pushing in all cylinders to try and facilitate a swoop for Torreira, Arsenal could turn to Diawara.



The Gunners have already rejected a loan offer with an option to buy from AC Milan for Torreira, who has a contract that runs until 2023 at the Emirates.

