Arsenal Ready To Go With Kieran Tierney Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are standing ready to carry out a medical on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney if they can agree a fee for his services.



The Gunners want to sign Tierney from the Scottish champions, but have already seen an offer rejected.













However, there remains optimism at Arsenal that a deal can be done to take Tierney to the Emirates Stadium and, according to BBC Radio 5 live's David Ornstein, the Gunners are ready to conduct a medical on the player.



The Premier League side's offer of £15m was rejected by Celtic and the Bhoys are looking to drive up the price.





Celtic would look to push the price for Tierney up to around the £25m to £30m mark.







Arsenal however will try to pay a lower figure and are cash-strapped this summer due to not having qualified for the Champions League.



The Gunners also want to bring in a central defender and a box-to-box midfielder.





It remains to be seen if Arsenal can push ahead with their swoop for Tierney over the coming days as they try to strike a deal with Celtic, but they are ready to move quickly if they can thrash out a fee.

